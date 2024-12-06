Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $65.18 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of General Motors worth $65,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,798,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 358,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $774,766,000 after acquiring an additional 989,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 42.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $459,787.13. This trade represents a 52.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock worth $56,509,286 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

