Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $37,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 155.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.29.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $132.10 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $150.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average of $137.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

