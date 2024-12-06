Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Saia worth $56,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 220.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,979,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Saia by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $516.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $492.23 and a 200 day moving average of $449.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.90 and a twelve month high of $628.34.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.59.

In other news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,200. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

