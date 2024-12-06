Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 3,200 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $41,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 48,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 117,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 584.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $385.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

