Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $35,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,543,000 after buying an additional 2,133,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,835,000 after buying an additional 1,585,447 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $154,468,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,755,838,000 after buying an additional 996,871 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 315.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,179,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,623,000 after purchasing an additional 895,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Barclays upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $157.04 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $74.69 and a one year high of $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.



KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

