Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target to $22.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BTDR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 5.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $1,156,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $276,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $432,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,386,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.