Ronald Royal Sells 19,967 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Royal sold 19,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

GTE opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $203.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

View Our Latest Report on Gran Tierra Energy

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.