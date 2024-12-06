Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 8229500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 111,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

