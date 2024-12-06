Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Position Increased by Empirical Capital Management LLC

Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 283,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,200 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for about 14.8% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $21,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

Roku stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $376,500. The trade was a 83.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $621,027.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at $518,940.16. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,550 shares of company stock worth $6,621,873. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

