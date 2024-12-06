Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 238.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 51,815 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roku by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. The trade was a 83.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $621,027.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,940.16. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,873. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Down 1.1 %

Roku stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

