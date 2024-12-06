Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 10,646 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 9,108.7% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 574,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after acquiring an additional 568,563 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 115.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,791,000 after acquiring an additional 290,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 38.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,660,000 after acquiring an additional 282,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 67.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 658,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,333,000 after acquiring an additional 264,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 7,667.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 163,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000,000 after acquiring an additional 161,552 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.47.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.95. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $153.54.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently -9.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.