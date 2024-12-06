ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and traded as high as $30.45. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF shares last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 5,409 shares traded.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.16.

About ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

