Robert Blair Tamblyn Sells 20,000 Shares of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Stock

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) Director Robert Blair Tamblyn sold 20,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$12,400.00.

Robert Blair Tamblyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Robert Blair Tamblyn sold 60,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total transaction of C$40,200.00.

Parkit Enterprise Price Performance

CVE PKT remained flat at C$0.62 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,871. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.47 and a twelve month high of C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.52 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark decreased their target price on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered Parkit Enterprise from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also

