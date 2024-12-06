Robert Blair Tamblyn Sells 20,000 Shares of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Stock

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) Director Robert Blair Tamblyn sold 20,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$12,400.00.
Robert Blair Tamblyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 11th, Robert Blair Tamblyn sold 60,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total transaction of C$40,200.00.
CVE PKT remained flat at C$0.62 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,871. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.47 and a twelve month high of C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.52 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59.
Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.
