Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 83,435 RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 83,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RF Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RF Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in RF Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in RF Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in RF Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,034,000.

RF Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

NASDAQ RFAI opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17. RF Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.27.

RF Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 5, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

