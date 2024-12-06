Richard Eskew Sells 3,581 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Eskew sold 3,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $12,891.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,025.20. This represents a 5.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Eskew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Richard Eskew sold 336 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $1,058.40.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Richard Eskew sold 334 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $1,235.80.

Shares of ACCD opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $285.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Accolade by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Accolade by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Accolade by 13.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Accolade by 22.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACCD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

