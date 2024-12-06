Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RYTM. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

RYTM stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 17,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $868,924.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,950. This represents a 85.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $205,072.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,405. This trade represents a 23.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,181 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,750 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 348.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,371,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,366,000 after buying an additional 181,125 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $649,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

