Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,934 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.34.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

