ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNWWW) Trading 4.5% Higher – What’s Next?

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 72,433 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 17,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

