Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) CEO Sells $1,260,618.80 in Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,260,618.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,569,396.30. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Reliance Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $307.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.29. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $342.20.
Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Reliance Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on RS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.83.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS
Institutional Trading of Reliance
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 10.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter valued at about $4,600,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Reliance
Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reliance
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.