Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) CEO Sells $1,260,618.80 in Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,260,618.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,569,396.30. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $307.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.29. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.83.

Institutional Trading of Reliance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 10.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter valued at about $4,600,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

