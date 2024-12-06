Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,162 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,107.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $767.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $882.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,013.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $735.95 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

