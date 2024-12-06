Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SLM by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,687,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,248,000 after acquiring an additional 119,342 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 23.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,453,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,589,000 after acquiring an additional 859,625 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SLM by 3,800.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,406,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 107.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,366,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

Insider Transactions at SLM

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $122,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,292.50. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLM

SLM Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SLM stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.40 million. SLM had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About SLM

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.