Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $108.41 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.37 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

