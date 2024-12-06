Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $521.81 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $384.70 and a fifty-two week high of $524.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

