Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 4,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 523.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.29.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. This trade represents a 42.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $164.95 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $132.27 and a 1 year high of $193.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.79.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

