Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.66 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

