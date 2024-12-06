Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 57.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $967,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 45,552.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 45.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $122.04 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $97.13 and a 12 month high of $133.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.55.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.70%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $769,689.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,664.63. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $2,414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,080 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,777.60. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,189 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNX

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.