Redwood Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 438.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 236.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 56.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Down 2.5 %

SAIC stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.48 and its 200-day moving average is $129.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

