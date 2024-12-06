Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock Price Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 752,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,505,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Red Cat Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $623.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

About Red Cat

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Red Cat during the second quarter worth $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Red Cat by 390.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Featured Stories

