Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock Price Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 752,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,505,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.
Red Cat Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $623.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat
About Red Cat
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Red Cat
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Utility Stocks That Will Benefit from Less Regulation
Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.