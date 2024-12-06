Readystate Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of SMP opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $734.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $399.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 71.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $31,918.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,185.36. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nathan R. Iles sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $51,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,654.55. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,454 shares of company stock valued at $225,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.