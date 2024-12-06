Readystate Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 151.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,816,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $207,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 101,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Down 0.9 %

LEA stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $147.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lear from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LEA

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.