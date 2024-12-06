Readystate Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,818,000 after acquiring an additional 69,975 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 498,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,603,000 after acquiring an additional 146,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after acquiring an additional 148,910 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,573,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE ABG opened at $259.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.09 and a 12-month high of $277.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.58 by ($0.23). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Asbury Automotive Group

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.