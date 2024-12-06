Readystate Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADCT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.52.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

