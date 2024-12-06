Readystate Asset Management LP Acquires 3,340 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $244,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 331.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 226.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 162.3% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 37,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 22,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

NYSE VAC opened at $97.33 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $108.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,719. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

