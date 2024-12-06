RBF Capital LLC Invests $197,000 in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,098,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $131,156.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,390.78. This trade represents a 35.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 24,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $529,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,652.66. This represents a 54.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,920 shares of company stock worth $866,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

