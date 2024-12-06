Raymond James Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $355.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.74.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LULU opened at $344.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.40 and a 200-day moving average of $287.81.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.