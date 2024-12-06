Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 37,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 24,911 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2364 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METCB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

