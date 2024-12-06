Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 37,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 24,911 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.21.
Ramaco Resources Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.
Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2364 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Rideshare Rivalry: Lyft Stock Shows Potential to Outperform Uber
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Amgen Stock Falls on Weight Loss Drug Data: Overreaction or Fair?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Enterprise Tech Stocks That Are Viable Takeover Targets in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.