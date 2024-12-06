Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 23,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 392% from the previous session’s volume of 4,742 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $3.17.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.