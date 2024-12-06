Quarry LP Has $180,000 Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Quarry LP cut its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 177.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 198.4% in the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 306,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 203,802 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,971,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXSM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

In other news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,282.62. The trade was a 52.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXSM stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.45. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

