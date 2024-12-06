Quarry LP Buys 1,167 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,365,000 after buying an additional 808,444 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,623 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,478,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,871,000 after purchasing an additional 167,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,023 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,016.02. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $200,799.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,313.20. The trade was a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,423,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,588,658. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.35, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

