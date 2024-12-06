Quarry LP Acquires Shares of 2,051 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,051 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in IDACORP by 128.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 55.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,032,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 576,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $115.99 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $120.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $528.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 63.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

