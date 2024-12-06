Quarry LP Acquires 5,523 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,631,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,323,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,913,000 after purchasing an additional 603,191 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,216,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after acquiring an additional 574,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BK opened at $81.49 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on BK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.