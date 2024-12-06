Quarry LP Acquires 2,991 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 535.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,976,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,011,000 after acquiring an additional 183,716 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 362,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,049,000 after acquiring an additional 88,667 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,848,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

A stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.16 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average of $136.97.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This represents a 19.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.