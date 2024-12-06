Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,019.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson sold 8,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $706,392.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,199.20. This represents a 44.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $1,033,669.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $388,264.24. This trade represents a 72.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,289 shares of company stock worth $16,123,438 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

