Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 72,748 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,748 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 472,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 61,974 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 104,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 161.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,869.98. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

