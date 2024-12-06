Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 708 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 190.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $381.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.01. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $279.24 and a twelve month high of $395.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WAT

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.