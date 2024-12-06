Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $7.87 Million Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 20.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 273,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after buying an additional 46,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 498.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after buying an additional 217,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 6.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after buying an additional 24,067 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 61.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $9,241,118.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,368,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,201,136.80. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $92,516,606. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.35.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $80.78 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $81.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

