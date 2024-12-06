Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,031 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Highwoods Properties worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,629,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,347,000 after buying an additional 1,589,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 131.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,708,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,067 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 472.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 885,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,674,000 after purchasing an additional 730,859 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 109.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 552,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 436.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.74). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

