Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Landstar System worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 14.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $184.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.39 and a 12 month high of $201.40.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landstar System news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

