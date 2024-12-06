Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,233 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $3,642,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $206,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $23,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $132.49 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $134.15. The firm has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

