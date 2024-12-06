Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $77,468.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,501,252.98. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $1,322,774.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,900,627.84. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,673. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Qualys by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Qualys by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $156.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys has a 1-year low of $119.17 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

